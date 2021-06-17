Christina Marie “Chris” McCallister, 61 of Griggsville, passed away Monday afternoon June 14, 2021. She was born January 9, 1960 in Quincy the daughter of Donald and Wilma Syrcle Brown. She married Randy McCallister August 1, 1975 in Barry. He survives at home. Also surviving are her children Donald Ray McCallister (Crystal Crawford) of Griggsville, Brandy Marie McCallister-Bibb (Patrick Bibb) of El Dara, Kobie Lynn McCallister and Kayla Leigh McCallister of Griggsville. Her mother Wilma Brown of Barry, sisters Denis Bolin (Charles Salmons) of Barry, Anita Hanson (Maurice Hanson) of Barry, brother Bradley Brown (Diane) of Texas, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her father, Donald Brown.
Chris attended Plainville, Barry High School and John Wood Community College. She was an EMT for several years in Barry, and a member of the Barry Archery Club. She loved Photography, watching and feeding birds. She enjoyed watching and cheering for her children and grandchildren as they participated in G-P sports. She also enjoyed bow hunting. She worked for Jiffi Stop in Barry and then Griggsville, and in the office at Trio Manufacturing until its closing.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral chapel on Friday from 6 until 8 pm to meet the family. Memorials can be made to the G-P Sports Boosters.