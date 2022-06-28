Christina Burroughs

Christina Marie Burroughs, 48, passed away unexpectedly at 9:34 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Kane.
She was born on August 26, 1973 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of two daughters born to Gregory and Karen (Varble) Short.
Christy was a 1992 graduate of Jersey Community High School and was previously employed in the Bakery Department at Sinclair Foods.
She enjoyed shopping as well as spending time outdoors, fishing and creating memories camping with her friends and family.
Surviving are her parents, Greg and Karen Short of Jerseyville; three daughters, Alex (Gillespie) Large, Ashley Gillespie and Andrea Gillespie, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; two grandchildren, Athena and Abigail; a sister, Angie (Short) Powers of Jerseyville; her companion, Daryle Hoifard of Kane; her special K-9 companion, Buddy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louie and Leoria Short; maternal grandparents, Gearold and Emma Varble; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in rural Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com