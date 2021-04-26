Chasity L. Wickenhauser, 42, passed away on Thursday April 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis Missouri.
She was born on March 24, 1979 to Dianne (Roundcount) and Tony Bick and the late Steven Miller. She married Andy Wickenhauser on August 30, 2003.
Chasity was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and attended St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. She was a member of the school board at St. Norbert’s School and the finance council for St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Chasity loved working for Bullhorn Inc. for almost 8 years as a computer programmer. She loved to take photos of her children and spend time with them. Her greatest loves in life were her kids, her family, St. Norbert’s School and Church.
She is survived her husband, Andy; three sons, Luke, Ethan, and Drew; her parents, Dianne and Tony Bick; siblings, Vicki (Josh) Miller, Lindsay (Matt) Grundmann, Will Bick, Joe Bick, and brother-in-law, Ed Wickenhauser; mother and father-in-law, Larry and Cam Wickenhauser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Steven Miller.
There will be a private visitation for family and close friends.
Funeral Mass will be open to the public and will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Michael, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Norbert’s School or St. Francis of Assisi Parish
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.