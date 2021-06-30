Charles William Moody, 67 of Quincy passed away Saturday June 26, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Charles was born July 18, 1953 in Pittsfield the son of the late Joseph and Lillie Buffington Moody. He attended Griggsville schools and worked in Janitorial services in Hannibal and the in electronics repair in Quincy for several years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his brother Joe (Alberta) Moody and sister Emma Powell both of Nebo. Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Nellie McQueen and Margaret Oxford, and a brother David Moody.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Friday July 2, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Griggsville Cemetery.