Charles William "Bill" Bettis, 77, of Girard, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021 at his residence. Bill was born on April 2, 1944 to Roy and Belle (Speaks) Bettis in Springfield, IL. He graduated from Glenwood High School with the class of 1962. Bill married Shirley Brown on October 16, 1964 and together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. Bill was a carpenter most of his life. He loved watching NASCAR and football games, and teasing his great grandsons. Bill is survived by his wife Shirley Bettis of Girard, IL; daughter, Tracey (Frank) Rogers of Virden, IL; four granddaughters, Jessie (Jefferson) Davis of Carlinville, IL, Jennifer (Derek) Longmeyer of Rockbridge, IL, Makenzie (Fiance, Austin Metsker) Stone of Taylorville, IL, and Baileigh Bettis of Virden, IL; five great grandsons, Ayden, Greyson, Hudson, Conor and Brandt; two great granddaughters, Olivia and Payson; brother, Robert Bettis of Springfield, IL, and a sister, Sharon Liles of Virden, IL. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy Bettis, and a sister, Bev Boyle. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 9:30 am at Girard Cemetery with Larry Griffith officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue or Vitas Hospice Care.
