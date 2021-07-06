Charles Marquis, 74, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home.
Born Aug. 27, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, he was a son of Walter and Lucille (Short) Marquis.
A self-employed maintenance man, Charles enjoyed watching television and hanging out with family.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Richard Hayes of Staunton; his brother, Richard Marquis of Fort Meyers, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com