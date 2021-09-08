Charles E. Lakin, age 73 of White Hall passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born June 8, 1948 in Carrollton, the son of Raymond and Margaret Gehlhausen Lakin. He married Joann Shive May 23, 1970 in Carrollton and she survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Pam (Henry) Schmidt and Mandy Smith both of Carrollton, five grandchildren, Nicholas (Laura) Schmidt, Emily Schmidt, Cathy (Eric) Fraley, Lindsey (Grant) Manula and Koal Smith, five great grandchildren, Myles, Aliya, Lydia, Oliver, and Ellie, two sisters, Barb Scroggins and Nancy Nightengale both of Carrollton, three brothers, Tom Lakin of White Hall, Joe and Richard Lakin both of Carrollton, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. He was a truck driver for many years. He then worked for RECO in Roodhouse for many years until he retired.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021
at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Memorials may be made to St. John’s School or Pre School. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com