Charles “Chuck” Cathers, 50, of Roodhouse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at OSF in Peoria. He was born, June 30, 1971, in Belleville, the son of George Ray and Trudy Carson Cathers. He married, Jennifer Davidson, May 1, 1999.
Surviving is wife, Jennifer of Roodhouse; children, Courtney Cathers and Phillip (Brenda) Kirchner; grandchildren, Sabastian and Ariel Kirchner; brother, Ricky (Missy) Cathers of Lincoln and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Cathers.
Chuck was a member of the Cahokia Archeological Society. He had a lifelong passion for arrowheads and artifacts. He attended artifact shows and Civil War re-enactments. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. For many years he volunteered as a line entertainer at 217 Terror Haunted House in Roodhouse. Everyone knew him as a jokester. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was a true friend and loved by many. He will truly be missed.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
