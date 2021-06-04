Cathy J. Taul, 73, passed away
Wednesday evening on May 26, 2021 at her home in Kampsville, Illinois, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 16, 1947 to the late Naoma and Phillip Afflack in Alton, Illinois. She lived in Alton for a majority of her life with her husband, Terry B. Taul, whom she married on October 29, 1966 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He survives. She graduated from Alton High School in 1965. As a homemaker, she dedicated her life to her five children.
She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Pfeiffenberger until going to work for her sister at Decorating with Carol. While she worked outside the home at times during her marriage, her main desire and passion in life was as a wife and mother. She was dedicated to her family.
She was a talented seamstress and spent a lot of her time mending as well as making dresses. She also made quilts for her family and friends. A hobby of hers was collecting and displaying lighthouses and thimbles throughout her house. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton for 44 years before moving to Kampsville, Illinois.
Along with her husband of 54 years, she is survived by five children, Scott (Donna) Taul of
Godfrey, Chris Taul of Alton, Jenny (Robert) Brogdon of Jacksonville, Florida, Sherry Taul of St.
Charles, Missouri, and Andrew Taul of Kampsville; twelve grandchildren, Nathan (Natalie), Zachary, Alex (Shannon Miller), Kelsey (Nathan), Brad (Natalie), Dr. Jessica, Carolyn (Jake Graham), Jared, Reagan, Hayden, Ren, and Kayla; six great-grandchildren, Chloe, Oliver, Karly, Kylie, a great-granddaughter, Adalyn, on the way in November; a great-granddaughter on the way in October; and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are two siblings, Carol Ackerman, and Phillip (Jackie) Afflack.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and St. Vincent De Paul Society
in Kampsville, Illinois.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.