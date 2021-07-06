Cathryn L. Spreen Reynolds, 93, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was born November 13, 1927, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Charles William and Rena Cathryn Floyd Spreen. She married Howard Lee “Chick” Reynolds, Jr. on June 23, 1944, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2007.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by three daughters, Carole Batty, Suzi Dill, and Patty Reynolds, all of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Jeff Batty and Jennifer (husband, Charles) Pirrera, both of Springfield, and Amie Dill of Jacksonville; seven great-grandchildren, and one sister, Mary Lee Brennan of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Elizabeth WonSavage and Lena Mae Brown, and one brother, Francis Spreen.
Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Church of Our Saviour and had been involved in the Altar and Rosary Society. She worked for the Dean of Women’s Office at MacMurray College and then as office manager at Midstate Periodicals until her retirement. She was an active member of the Elk’s Emblem Club and College City Chapter of American Businesswomen Association. She was known for her homemade apple and cherry pies, and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12 Noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Routt Catholic High School or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.