Carolyn Sue Bridgewater Camp-Goodman, 70, of Carrollton and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Friday at the Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. She was born, June 14, 1951, in Carrollton, the daughter of Siddell and Frances Reynolds Bridgewater. Carolyn married Steven Camp, June 16, 1972. He preceded her in death, April 15, 2013. She married Vernon Goodman, Mar. 30, 2017. Vernon survives in Carrollton.
Surviving are children, Brenn (Nick) Killion of Roodhouse, Brian (Brittanie) Camp of White Hall, Tracy (Lige) Daley of Carlinville, Jeannie Schulze of Springfield, and Kelly Goodman of Patterson; grandchildren, William and Nolan Killion, Anika and Austin Camp, Kelsey (Jarrett) Norris, Mattie and Lakin Norris, Johnathan and Abby Schulze; mother, Frances Bridgewater; siblings, Kendall (Lisa) Bridgewater, Becky (Joe) Angle, Bonnie (Randy) Jackson, and Gena Bridgewater; several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Siddell Bridgewater and grandson, Matthew Weyen.
Carolyn was a retired teacher from the North Greene School District. She enjoyed volunteering to help with art classes at North Greene, traveling, riding side-by-sides, fishing, watching hummingbirds, and creating pottery. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carolyn and Vern were living life to the fullest traveling and UTV riding. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Roodhouse First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials are suggested to the Roodhouse First Baptist Church.
