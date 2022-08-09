Carolyn S. Sanford, 70, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Jerseyville Hospital.
Carolyn was born on January 1, 1952, to the late Jessie and Gertrude (Nickels) Pyatt. She married Mark Sanford on August 1, 1969, in Meredosia, IL, he survives. She loved her career in nursing, she worked as a LPN at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab for 15 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Shane, and Bradley Sanford; two grandchildren, Hunter and Faith Sanford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Brian Sanford; four brothers, Paul, Bill, Tommy, and Orvil Pyatt; and two sisters, Peggy Crowder, and Jo Ann Cottingham.
Graveside service will be at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Calhoun County Ambulance.
