Carol Dellenbach, 80, of Carrollton died on Wednesday night July 28, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Born in Greene Co. on July 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Merle J. and Mary Opal (Bushnell) Davidson. She married Charles Dellenbach on Dec. 12, 1959 and he preceded her on Sept. 4, 2007.
Surviving are her children: Charla (Jeff) Mruzik of Fairview Heights, IL, Don ( companion Crystal Wedig) Dellenbach of Jerseyville, grandchildren: James (Colleen) , Michael, Stephen, Jason, Denise, great-grandchildren: Xandar, Connor, Liam, Brothers: Paul Davidson and Tom Davidson of Carrollton, sister: Sharon Spencer of Rushville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandchild: Shawn, and sisters: Betty Cunningham, Shirley Shaw and Doris Niemi.
Carol was a quiet loving person who adored her dog Isabelle as well as her family. She will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from Noon -2 P.M. on Monday August 2, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Following visitation, a graveside service will be held at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity on one’s choice. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.