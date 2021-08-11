Carmita Marie (Merida) Quiller, 91, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin.
She was born in Belleview, IL on April 4, 1930 and was one of two children born to Jack and Maymie (Osterman) Merida. She married Marion (Manny) Quiller in Pittsfield, IL on May 4, 1949.
Surviving are two daughters and their spouses, Terri and Bob Lorsbach of Hardin and Jill and Jay Moss of Eldred, IL; five grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Roth of Hardin, Jaela (Garrett) Hagen of Hardin, Laura (Brian) Longnecker of Batchtown, Lindsey (Darren) Perdun of Jerseyville, Elizabeth (Ronnie) Meyer of Hardin, and one step granddaughter, Jackie (Andy) Baalman of Batchtown; thirteen great grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Marion Quiller; stepfather, Joseph Petrowski; son-in-law, Thomas Charles Roth; and her sister, Delores Noe.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kampsville.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kampsville.
Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kampsille, Calhoun Ambulance Service, Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Department, or Summit Grove Cemetery.
