Bryan Allen Retherford, 28, formerly of Kane, died suddenly at 4:42 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.
He was born in Jerseyville on May 18, 1993, and was the son of Jimmy Eugene and Penny Jo (Pregler) Retherford.
Bryan grew up in Kane, where he still maintained a close bond with his childhood friends. He graduated in 2012 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and after a few years relocated to Mt. Olive.
He was currently employed as an installer for Archview Flooring in Edwardsville, and was also a bartender at Mel's Place in Mt. Olive.
He loved food, and never missed an opportunity to eat at Red Lobster. He also enjoyed traveling, float trips, camping, bonfires, fishing, and had recently acquired a love of classic vintage cars.
Surviving are his parents, Penny Pregler Clark of Mt. Olive and Mark Clark of Kane; two children, Graisyn and Bryson; a sister, Brittany Pregler and her daughter, his beloved niece, Joslyn; three brothers, Wyatt Clark and Mason Clark, both of Mt. Olive and Jordan Retherford of Jerseyville; his grandmothers, Melba Bick and her companion, Larry Kimble, of Mt. Olive and Mary Espinoza of Colorado; an uncle, Paul Pregler of Mt. Olive, and his daughter, Jazmine; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Retherford; an uncle, Preston Pregler; and his grandfather, Joseph Bick.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m Monday, June 21, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Burial will be in Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Angel Moms, a local support group assisting mothers who have lost children, in care of the funeral home.