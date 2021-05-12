Brookie McCallister Holder, 92, of Roodhouse passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Roselle, MO, the daughter of William R. and Mae L. Dillon McCallister. She married Charles O. Holder, April 11, 1963, in Jerseyville.
Surviving is husband, Charles of Roodhouse; children, Joseph (Opal “Sis”) Lawson of Roodhouse, Fay (Everett) Fry of Burlington, IA, Linda Crayton of Hayes, VA, Jimmie English of Hayes, VA, and Garetta Kullman of Roodhouse; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and son-in-law, Allen Camp. She was preceded in death by daughter, Peggy Camp; great grandson, Joey M. Lawson; great granddaughter, Morgan Crayton; son-in-law, Ronnie Crayton and 13 siblings.
Brookie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and was a seamstress.
A visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse. A private family service will be held later. Memorials are suggested to William Edwards Cemetery.
