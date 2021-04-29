Brittany M. Stice, 37, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 in Jacksonville.
She was born March 11, 1984 in Pittsfield, the daughter of L. Mark and Robbin M. Goodwin Stice.
She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Crook of Jacksonville; parents, Robbin (Michael) Arnold of Winchester; two brothers, Jeremy (Jessica) Stice of Winchester and Jeremy (Stephanie) Arnold of Roodhouse; step-sister, Stephanie (Ben) McCurley of Winchester; step-brother, William (Kim) Peek of Jacksonville; paternal grandmother, Lois Stice of Winchester; nieces and nephews, Emma, Carter and Anthony Stice and Wyatt and Cayden Arnold; Nathaniel’s parents, Paul (Mandy) Crook of Jacksonville; significant other, Eli Avila of Jacksonville; and her black lab, Ariel. She was preceded in death by her father, L. Mark Stice; paternal grandfather, Lyman E. Stice; maternal grandmother, Margaret Goodwin Corso; and a niece, Sydney Arnold.
Brittany was a 2002 graduate of North Greene High School and currently employed as a manager at Holiday Inn Express in Jacksonville. In her high school years, Brittany participated in volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading. She enjoyed researching family genealogy, flower gardening, refurbishing antique leathers and was an avid animal lover.
A memorial service will be held 6 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Friends may call after 1 PM Friday at the funeral home, where the family will meet friend from 4 PM until the time of service. Private family committal services will be held at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to PAWS or Scott County Dog Rescue.