Brenda Sue Brady, 52, passed away at 2:11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born on February 26, 1969 in Pittsfield and graduated with the class of 1988 from Pleasant Hill High School.
She worked as a Home Health Aide for many years and was an avid animal lover. She enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and enjoyed squirrel, rabbit and duck hunting.
She had a heart of gold and her passionate and caring disposition made those around her feel comfortable and at ease.
She married Lonnie Brady on May 16, 2020 at Belleview Community Church and although their time together was far too brief, they created many wonderful memories together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Dorothy Jean “Jeannie” McElfresh; a brother, Carl Lee McElfresh; a sister, Rita Smith, all of Pleasant Hill; five nephews, Rusty, Caleb and Aaron Smith and Maximus and Alexander Cantwell; as well as a brother in-law, Tony Brady and his significant other, Amitie Flynn, of Kampsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim McElfresh.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will take place at Kane Cemetery in Kane.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com