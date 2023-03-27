Brenda Shewmake

Brenda A. Shewmake, 76, passed away at 4:25 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Calhoun
Nursing and Rehab surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 13, 1947 in Orland, CA the daughter of Claude and Edith (Miller)
Wilfong. On September 19, 1964 Brenda married Everett Shewmake in Alton, IL. He preceded
her in death on July 6, 2020.
Brenda worked at White Hall Nursing and Rehab for 30 years as a Nursing Assistant. She was
extremely hard worker, she was always happy and was loved by everyone. Family was most
important to Brenda and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Brenda
enjoyed listening to music, and gardening and was known for her amazing and beautiful flower
gardens.
She is survived by four children, Allen Shewmake of White Hall, IL, Belinda Shaw( Gary) of
Hardin, IL, Kevin Shewmake (Tracey Smith) of White Hall, IL, and Mark Shewmake (Stacey
Stewart) of White Hall, IL; siblings, Clauda Hinkenbothem, Richard Wilfong (Susie), Debbie
Hitzman and Lisa Dagget; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; a brother, Mike Wilfong; and a
son, Randy Shewmake.
Cremation rites will be entrusted to Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Alton, IL , and a
Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extended their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Calhoun
Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care and compassion given to Brenda during her stay.
