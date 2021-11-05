Brenda J. Lawson, 68, of Alsey passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born, July 10, 1953, in Danville, the daughter of Louis and Lena Hancock Cox.
Surviving is children, Billy Joe II (Nicole) Lawson and Bonnie (Jake) Edwards both of Jacksonville; grandson, Keagan Lawson; siblings, Louis (Diana) Cox Jr. of TN, Cindy (Randy) Suiter of Jacksonville and Elizabeth Humber of TX and sister-in-law, Beverly Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Cox.
Brenda enjoyed going to bingo and helping out with the American Legion and Scott County Food Pantry.
A private family graveside service will be held. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
