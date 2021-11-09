He leaves to cherish memories; parents, Terry and Kaylee of Jacksonville; brother, Kyson; grandparents, Kim and Jeramie Fisher of Winchester, Gwen (Russell Grady) Busch of Jacksonville and Debbie and Roger Maddox of FL; great grandparents, Terry and Tracy Brown of Lincoln; uncles, Tanner Dinger, Tyler (Kaitlyn Lambert) Vancleve, Wil Fisher and Aaron Grady; aunts, Jayden Lahey and Emily Knott and his pets, Tessa, Lil Bit and Turbo the turtle. He was preceded in death by great grandparents. Alvy and Donna Bettis.
Blayze loved his dinos, fish mobile, snuggles, taking naps with his daddy and crafts with his mommy. He loved the sound of his brother, Kyson’s voice when he would sing to him.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Blayze was able to bless others with giving the gift of life as an organ donor. The family would like for the giving to continue. In Lieu of a traditional memorial, the family would like donations to be new children’s toys. The toys will be donated to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Blayze’s name.
