Bill Carter, 73, of Carrollton died at his home on Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Born in Carrollton on Jan. 25, 1948, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ruby L. (Driver) Carter. He married the former Connie Bottom on June 10, 1967 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2010.
Surviving are a daughter: Marsha (Kevin) Davis of Brighton, 2 sons: Scott Carter of Carrollton and Joe Carter of Conroe, TX, 2 grandchildren: Kelsey Carter of Texas, Kaitlyn (Kaleb) Tillison of North Carolina, great grandchildren: Amelia, Carter, Jace, Emory and Graham, a sister Doris Dyess of Buffalo, TX.
Preceding him in death were his parents and wife.
Bill was a graduate of Carrollton High School and was noted for his participation in the German Band that performed throughout the area. He was a truck driver, farmer, and had served as a supervisor for an oil field. He loved being around his family and friends. He was a member of the Jerseryville Moose Lodge.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday June 4, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat. June 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Borlin Cemetery southwest of Carrollton. Memorials may be made to the cemetery. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.