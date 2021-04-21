Beverly Sue Horrer, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Arlington, WA. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1943, in Jacksonville the daughter of Lewis C. and Virginia Lou Brown Cannon, and was 77 when she passed. In 1965 she married Harlin Horrer in Jacksonville, IL and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2017.
Beverly is survived by two children Kerry (Kandy) Horrer of Virginia, IL, and Marlin (Mariann) Horrer of Arlington, WA. She is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Harlin, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter (Kelly Horrer), and by her siblings.
Beverly worked for the state hospital in Jacksonville until she became a homemaker to help raise her children. After moving away from Jacksonville and settling in Arlington, WA she worked as a social worker for the state of Washington. She enjoyed snow birding with her husband during the Washington winters. Beverly was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an amazing friend to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. There is no visitation, but family and friends are invited to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.