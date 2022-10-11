Betty Pohlman

With great sadness, the family of Betty A. Pohlman (nee Rose) announces her passing on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Betty was born on February 21, 1931, in Meppen, IL, to the late Elmer and Lillian (Bonner) Rose. She met Francis “Charles” Pohlman, the love of her life, as high school sweethearts and they married on October 7th, 1950. While being a dedicated wife, raising 7 kids and working, Betty continued her education graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from SIU-Edwardsville in 1976. Betty settled into her career in education and was a dedicated teacher for 20 years at St. Mary’s Grade School until her retirement. She then continued to Substitute Teach in the area for several more years.
Betty was the beloved wife of the late Francis “Charles” Pohlman, loving mother of Kara (Chad) Huston, Kory (Stacey) Pohlman, Kris Pohlman, Kurt (Kathie) Pohlman, Keith (Carol) Pohlman, Kevin Pohlman, and Kerry (Aniko) Pohlman, and devoted grandmother to Alex, Andreae, Hilary, Maria, Erika, Lindsey, Hannah, Trevor, Tyler, Emily, Brianna, Brooke, Sam, Ben, and Callie, great grandmother of 14, and loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her cherished son Kevin, sister Kathleen, brother Francis, and her parents.
Betty’s true calling in life was that of a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother and great grandmother. Betty also adored her precious dogs and cats as well as the pets of her children. Throughout her life she touched many lives amongst our extended family as well as in the community and remained steadfast in her faith as a long-time member of St. Mary’s Parish.
Betty loved her family more than anything and relished any opportunity to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She lived for bringing her family together where all would banter around the table as they enjoyed her infamous chili and fried chicken. She will be remembered for her unconditional love for and loyalty to family, her incredible strength and resilience, her kindness, and wonderful sense of humor. Betty was a voracious reader of mysteries, was a fan of the various CSI and NCIS shows and enjoyed watching her beloved St. Louis Cardinals on TV and in the stands.
While Betty will be greatly missed, her memory will live on in the hearts and souls of her family, friends, and all those who crossed her path.
Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, IL.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Brussels.
Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery followed by lunch at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Hall.
Memorials can be made to the Brussels Public Library and the St. Joseph’s Indian School (www.stjo.org).
Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin are in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com