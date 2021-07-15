Betty Lou Davidsmeyer, 82, of rural Murrayville, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 16, 1939, near Murrayville, the daughter of Alonzo “Lonnie” and Alice L. McKean Worrall. She married John Homer “Jack” Davidsmeyer on June 27, 1962, in Roodhouse, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2018.
Betty is survived by four children, Rick (Beth) Davidsmeyer of Murrayville, Bob (Risa) Davidsmeyer of Sherman, Diana Davidsmeyer of Bethalto, and Mike (Beth) Rigor of Murrayville; one step-daughter, Trina (Dave) Tillery of Alexander, eight grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville, Christina (Carlos) Antemate of Murrayville, Josh Gill of Sherman, John Robert “J.R.” (Mackenzie) Davidsmeyer of Springfield, Brenton Kitson of Moro, Drew Kitson of Edwardsville, and Tyson Davidsmeyer of Bethalto, and three step-grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Jones of Chicago; Mark (Leah) Brock of Rochester and Carrie (Matt) West of Chatham; 11 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, one sister, Shirley (Lyndell) Chapman of Lexington, Kentucky, and one brother, Harold (Ileana) Worrall of Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Worrall (surviving wife, Grace of Winchester), and one sister-in-law, Jean Worrall.
Betty grew up near Murrayville, attended Winchester schools, and graduated from Winchester High School. She devoted her early years of marriage to raising her family and worked briefly at the State Hospital in Jacksonville. She later worked in housekeeping for the Illinois School for the Deaf for many years. Betty was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Jacksonville Moose Lodge, and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, watching the birds in her yard, and spoiling her dog Bentley. Betty cherished spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Murrayville-Woodson United Methodist Food Pantry or the Our Redeemer Youth Group. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.