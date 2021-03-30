Betty Lee Richardson, 92, of Girard, Illinois, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Betty was born September 7, 1928 in Pleasant Mound, Illinois, the daughter of Harlie A. and Nina L. (Johnson) Hatfill. She married Thomas E. Richardson on August 2, 1945 in Edwardsville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1994. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Donna Anderson, and three nephews. Betty grew up in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. She graduated from Staunton High School in 1945. Betty served as a kindergarten teacher aide for several years at West Grade School in Girard prior to returning to college to complete her degree. She attended Blackburn College and graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She taught ten years at Nilwood Grade School in the Girard School District. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Girard. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Surviving are her five children, Nancy Richardson of Girard, Jackie (Clay) Dixon of Camdenton, Missouri, David (Gail) Richardson of Pawnee, Illinois, Debbie (Kevin) Hinds of Girard, and Mary (Doug) Neff of Decatur, Illinois; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Harriet (Dave) Reynolds of Coralville, Iowa; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at First Christian Church of Girard on Saturday, April 3 at 11:00 am with Pastor Marty Nagel officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Covid protocols will be observed and masks required. Burial will follow at Mulberry Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Girard Fire and Rescue or First Christian Church of Girard.
