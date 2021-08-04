Betty Jane (Roegge) Reno, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.
She was a homemaker, devoted farm wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was born on February 7, 1937 in Arenzville, Illinois , one of five children born to the late Homer and Addie (Waters) Roegge and graduated with the class of 1954 from Jersey Community High School.
On August 11, 1956, she married Ronald Gene Reno at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville. They shared in 50 years of marriage, prior to his death on December 2, 2006.
Betty worked side by side with her husband on the family farm in Greene County and enjoyed tending to her large garden. She found great joy in feeding the wild birds; she had hundred of hummingbirds that visited daily. She and her husband, Ronnie, spent time riding their motorcycles on their many journeys throughout the Midwest. She was a dedicated mother who enjoyed the time she got to spend with her son, David, as she cared for him for 30 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She was devout in her faith, which she made evident in how she lived her life, and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Her family was truly the light of her life, and she treasured the many memories they were able to create together throughout the years.
Surviving are four children, Cindy Reno of Carrollton; Tony Reno and his companion, Sandra Shireman, of Eldred; David Reno of Carrollton and Gary Reno and his wife, Tonya, of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Reno and his companion, Whitney Gibson,; Rachel Reno-Custer; Cassandra Hillis and her husband, Terry; Ryan Reno and his wife, Allie; Brandon Reno and his wife, Elizabeth; Heather Reno and her companion, Adam Ramsey. Great grandchildren, Olivia and Exlee Reno, Sydney Custer, Peyton Davidson, Etnie Lopez, Ariya Hills, Jordan Hillis, Alex, Beretta, Rosalee, Ella, and step great grandson, Gavin Smith, Peyton and Addison Ramsey and Gloria Reno; as well as her sister and brother in-law, Carol and Jim Pryor.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Carl Roegge and a sister, Helen Large.
Memorial visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Interment will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.