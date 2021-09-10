Betty Jane (Pilcher) Werts, of Brighton passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. On Sept 24, 1924 Betty was born to George and Lulu (Kruse) Pilcher and raised in Brighton.
She married Donald Lee Werts, Sr on May 17, 1942. Donald passed away on June 24, 1978. She retired from Alton Memorial Hospital as a nurse after 22 years. Her hobbies included playing cards, crafts, going to auctions and sewing. She was member of the 1stPresbyterian Church in Brighton.
Betty is remembered by 3 children: Donald, Jr (Janet) Werts of Brighton, Gary (Sharon) Werts of Brighton and Deborah (Sam) Lewis of Memphis. 5 grandchildren: Amy & (Scott) Radunz, Darin (Kelly) Werts, Hollie (David) Fulghum, Brian (Kathie) Werts and Jennifer (John) Paske. 9 great grandchildren: Jessica, Tanner, Lauren, Benjamin, Lucy, Nicholas, Lila, Josephine and Elena, nieces: Donna Jean Schlief and Marcia Sivia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Werts, Sr, parents George & Lulu (Kruse) Pilcher, 2 sisters: Mary Edna Schlief and Ester Bott and a niece Lois Ann Schlief.
Visitation will be on Monday, Aug 2, 2021 beginning at 11 am until services at noon at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev Marc Wendleton officiating.
Burial will be in the Brighton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 1stPresbyterian Church in Brighton.
