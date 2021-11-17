Betty Jane Ballard, 82, of Jacksonville, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at Jacksonville Memorial in Jacksonville. She was born October 3, 1939, in Beardstown, the daughter of Virgil and Florence Tucker Bowman. She married Ora Ballard, Jr. on January 28, 1957, in Palmyra, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2007.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Terri (Hubert) Lucero of Brighton, Colorado, Kim (Ron) Clouse of Spencer, Indiana, and Patty (Scott) Rawlings of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Gerard (surviving husband, Eric of Jacksonville). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Gerard of Jacksonville, Schuyler (Ryan) Spann of Pittsfield, Travis Swan and Ryan (Jannette) Swan, both of Brighton, Colorado, Jason (Michelle) Swan of Akron, Colorado, Daniel (Jessica) Lucero of Dover, Ohio, Derek (Morgan) Olson of Navarre, Florida, Drew (Kelly) Olson of Clyde, Ohio, Kelsey (Austin) Miller of Spencer, Indiana, Kendall (Anna) Phelps of Jacksonville, Andrea (Leo) Peterson, and Katie (Evan) Armstrong, all of Jacksonville, and Jessica (Tom) Harper of Lemont; and 34 great-grandchildren, Eli, Mackenzie, Maggie, Calvin, Ethan, Evan, Haley, Nathan, Katelyn, Kaleigh, Alexis, Tyler, Paxton, Emma, Mersayaz, Wes, Gabe, Maggie, Chloe, Kinsley, Emmie, Sophie, Kaiden, Brayden, Kimber, Gaitlin, Ryder, Halle, Annie, Miles, Jayden, Brody, Tate, and Knox, and one great-great-grandchild, Lyndie. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Virgil (Joyce) Bowman of Trivoli, four sisters, Sue (Dennis) Kirkham of South Carolina, Delores Gouran of Rushville, Linda (Ron) Meinert of Kansas, and Cindy (Larry) Durst of Meredosia; several nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Joyce Edwards of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Campbell and Nancy Emerick (surviving husband Don of Rushville), and one infant brother, John Thomas.
Betty worked at Oscar-Mayer in Beardstown for 30 years and later as a cook for Jacksonville School District 117. She also provided in-home care to her elderly friends. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She provided for her family and cherished her time with them. She loved to cook and clean and was willing to drive as far as Colorado to see her grandchildren play sports. She kept busy and was always happy to go out to eat.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Make A Wish Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.