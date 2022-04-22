Betty J. Lammy, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.
Betty was born on November 6, 1930, to the late Charles and Gertrude (Varble) Slone. She married Hampton Lammy on January 31, 1948. She was a member of Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg. She worked as a homemaker and was an avid house cleaner.
Betty is survived by three sons, Roger (Tina) Lammy, Michael (Cheryl) Lammy, and Jeff (Judy) Lammy; seven grandchildren, Dustin Lammy, Elizabeth Sievers, Jonathan Lammy, Savannah Lammy, Nathaniel Lammy, Dakota Lammy, and Kayla Lammy; ten great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Maurice Lammy; a sister-in-law, Shirley Slone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, five siblings, Geneva Desherlia, Jr. Slone, Albert Slone, Ilene Doerr, and Danny Rulon.
Visitation will take place Monday, April 25, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.
Memorials May be made to Family Choice.
