Betty J. Gwillim, 81, of Carlinville, IL, passed away Monday evening, September 27, 2021 at St. Anthony Hospital in Alton, IL. Betty was born on March 31, 1940 to Harvey and Ruth (Baker) Maberry in Barr Township, IL. On October 18, 1958 she married Alfred L. "Bo" Gwillim in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2017. Betty was a homemaker and also worked as a bookkeeper from 1971-2002 for Carl's AG in Carlinville. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for over 50 years and served for many years assisting with funeral dinners and other functions within the church. She loved attending Sunday School with her friends. Betty was an amazing cook. She enjoyed flower gardening, crochet work, spending time with family and friends, and traveling with her husband. Betty was also the family historian and did so in great detail. She was well known for the many cards and letters she would send to family and friends. Betty is survived by two daughters, Christine (Todd) Matteson of Trenton, SC and Sherry (Tom) Goodell of Vandalia, IL; four grandsons, Phillip (Missy) Stacy, Andrew (Fiance, Kyra Austria) Goodell, Nick Goodell and Mark Matteson; two granddaughters, Michelle Matteson and Meredith Matteson; two great grandsons, Brendan Stacy and Austin Smith; brother, Charles (Catherine) Maberry of Hardin, IL; sister, Thelma Maberry of Auburn, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry (Joyce) Gwillim of Bonne Terre, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and three brothers, Willard, David and Clarence "Clem" Maberry. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. Funeral services will follow visitation at 3:00 pm at the church with Rev's. Cliff Woodman and Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will take place in Charity Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Baptist Church or the Carlinville Library Roof Fund. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Gwillim, please visit Tribute Store
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate two Alton shootings
- Alton man killed in hit-and-run near Clark Bridge
- Charges filed in Saturday Alton shooting
- Woman seriously injured in Alton crash
- Pair charged in catalytic converter theft
- One killed in West Alton crash
- Troy driver dies after striking dump truck on I-70
- Chelsey Rose Nicol
- Schnucks announces new hours, employee incentives
- Fly-in and car show this weekend