Betty Edwards

Betty Lou Edwards, 64, of Shipman, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born on July 21, 1958, in Carlinville, the daughter of the late John Calvin and Sue Elizabeth (Stanton) Edwards.
Betty is survived by her brother Dale (Becky) Edwards of Shipman; nephews Shayne Edwards and Blake Edwards (Kayla Jett); niece Haley Edwards (Alex Silvester); great nephews Cooper, Ace, Talynn, and Lincoln Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents and niece Morgan Edwards.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
