Betty Cottingham

Betty Louise Cottingham, 83, of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Carlinville Area Hospital.
She was born August 3, 1939, in Loami, Illinois, to the late Lester A. and Ora Pearl (Hunt) Cottingham.
Prior to retirement, Betty worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as an Executive Secretary. She also owned and operated the Corner Cottage in Shipman, Illinois. She was a member of Union Chapel Church in Palmyra.
Survivors include her children, Sherrie (Terry) Dunham of Shipman, Sheila (Bradley) Gillespie of Alton, Lester (Tricia) Graham of Michigan; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one brother, Glenn “Butch” (Donna) Cottingham of Shipman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Warren “Bud”, and Bob Cottingham.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.
