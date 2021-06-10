On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Betty Bernice (Collins) Foster, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in her home in Clayton, IL at the age of 81. Betty was born to Lyndle and Beulah (Tysinger) Collins in Pittsfield, IL. Betty worked at Green Acres motel in Pittsfield and was a member of Assembly of God Church where she crochet many baby blankets and Quilts. She loved helping people if she could. Everyone loved her butterfinger pie. She married William Benjamin Foster Sr. May 16, 1956. They had William, Carolyn, and Tony. Betty was passionate about her family and church. Betty is survived by son William B Foster Jr. (Mary Foster), Carolyn Potter-McGee (Donnie McGee), Tony Foster (Ashley Foster), 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Lyndle, mother Beulah, husband William and grandson Jensen. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday June 12, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Pittsfield. Friends may call at Saturday at the funeral home from 9 am until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to her family.
