Bernice Hayes, 89, of Jacksonville died, Friday May 14, 2021 at her home. She was born October 20, 1931, in Glasgow, the daughter of Dorcy and Sophia Decker Brown. Bernice married Charles William Sitton in 1950, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death. She married William Ray Hayes on November 19, 1955, in Hernandez, MS, and he preceded her in death on January 5, 1996.
Surviving are six children, Karen (Dale) Fornoff of Wickenburg, AZ, and Larry (Debra) Sitton, David (Debra) Hayes, Susan Black of Jacksonville, Marty (companion, Shayna) Hayes, and James “Bo” (wife, Trudy) Hayes, all of Jacksonville; eleven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one brother, Jesse Brown of Mississippi, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Misty Lynn, six brothers, and nine sisters.
Bernice was a homemaker and worked alongside Ray at J & H Auto for years. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, working in her garden and with her flowers, going to the Jacksonville Speedway, and watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. She cherished her family and was known as “mom” and “grandma” to everyone. She always had food on the table and you never left hungry.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery north of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 11:00 am until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Mandy’s Whine and Bark in White Hall. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.