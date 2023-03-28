Bernard Tepen

Bernard "Bernie" Tepen, 73, died at 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on April 9, 1949, one of two sons born to Alfred Bernard and Helen (Flowers) Tepen.
He was raised in the Catholic faith, attended Jerseyville schools, and served his country with the United States Navy.
Surviving are a brother and sister in-law, Dennis & Candy Tepen of Jerseyville; a niece, Erin (Seth) Crotchett of Jerseyville; a nephew, Tyler Tepen of Jerseyville; two sons and a daughter in-law, Mike and Heather Slover of Carterville; and Dustin Tepen of Wood River; and two granddaughters, Josey and Gracey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
He will be laid to rest in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.
