Bernard J. “Ben” Kania, age 86 of Carrollton passed away September 24, 2021 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 2, 1935 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Bernard L. and Mildred Lehde Kania. He married Kathleen Meyer July 28, 1956 in Carrollton and she preceded him in death May 16, 2009.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda (Jerry) Davidson of Carrollton, Janet (Chris) Tuten of Zionsville, IN, three sons, David (Holly) Kania of West Richland, WA, Donald (Jodi) Kania of White Hall, Bill (Donna) Kania of Woodbine, GA, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Judy Millosweski of New Baden, Jean (Scott) Haines of Gibson City, and a brother Michael (Barb) Kania of Averill Park, NY. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jennifer Kania and Sydney Tuten.
Ben served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1954-1955. He first worked at EMPCO in Carrollton. He later owned and operated Ben’s Electric in Carrollton for several years. He also worked at Affiliated Lab in White Hall, and later at General Refrigeration and Plumbing in Alton for many years. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 553. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. He enjoyed boating, camping, wood working, and his snacks which included corn curls.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton. There will be no visitation. The family will host a celebration of Life in the summer of 2022. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church or American Heart Association. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com