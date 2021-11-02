Benji B. McGlasson, 70, passed away Sunday October 31st, 2021 at his home in Eldred.
Born in Carrollton on February 28th, 1951 he was the son of the late Billy and Martha (Whitaker) McGlasson.
He married the former Karen Ufer on Christmas Eve 1989; they later divorced. Surviving is their son Patrick McGlasson of Eldred and numerous cousins including his close friend Alan McGlasson.
Benji was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served in England during the Vietnam Conflict. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in Labor Relations he worked for 20 years at Olin Brass as a machinist before his retirement. He loved to read and would talk politics with anyone who engaged him. He also enjoyed fishing and baseball. Benji will be dearly missed by all who knew him for his intelligence and wit.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday November 5th, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton from 4-6 p.m. No formal funeral service will be held, private burial will be at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.