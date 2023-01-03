Beatrice Mary Kamp, 93, of Hardin passed away on December 30, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born on February 28, 1929, on her parent’s farm. The daughter of the late George and Rose (Snyders) Schleeper. Beatrice married Tobias Kamp Jr. on September 30. 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Brussels. He preceded her in death on November 15, 1972.
Beatrice was known as the greatest mother and grandmother on earth. She was a homemaker, member of St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen, and an Altar Society member. She was a grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild on the way.
Beatrice is survived by four sons, George Kamp of Hardin, Edward (Marilyn) Kamp of Golden Eagle, Fred Kamp of Hardin, Raymond Kamp of Hardin, and a daughter Lisa (Adam) Foster of Jerseyville; 16 grandchildren, Rachael Kamp, Megan (John) Kronable, Georgia (Jason) Klocke, Sarah Kamp, Traci Kamp, Ashley (Travis) Devine, Claire Kamp-Dush (Aaron), Erica (Tim) Robeen, Audra (Seth) Teel, Courtney Kamp, Courtney Kamp (Dan Kinder) , Nick (Cassie) Kamp, Nathaniel (Jacqi) Kamp, Andrew (Jerrica) Kamp, Caroline Kamp, Hunter Foster, and Cassie (Dale) Miles; 26 great grandchildren, Cassidy Tallman Addison Becker, Johnny, Avery, and Grant Kronable, Conley and Kellen Klocke, Cleighton, Kaleb, Emmett, and Wyatt Devine, Elliot Kinder, Toby, Leo, Frankie and Rose Dush, Tommy and Ben Robeen, Morgan, Makayla, and Molly Kamp, Veyah and River Kamp, Ash and Jace Kamp, Rowan Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, son, Kenneth Eugene Kamp in 1986, a sister, Lenora Rose, and a brother, Alfred Schleeper.
Visitation will be Tuesday January 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday January 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Meppen.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Cemetery or Masses.
