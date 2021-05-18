Beatral Brooks Jr., 68, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 31, 1952 in Chicago the son of Beatral and Elvie Nesbit Brooks.
He is survived by his sisters, Eloise and Terry Brooks and his brothers and family at Sandusky.
Beatral was known beautiful smile. He liked dancing and listening to music. He most enjoyed sneaking M&M’s and the staff enjoyed helping him to sneak them too. Beatral went to work everyday of his adult life. He retired last year and enjoyed spending time living in the country with his family and friends. Sitting on the back porch enjoying the breeze. Beatral was loved by so many. The amount of affection he received in his last days proved how much he was adored by everyone that crossed his path.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, May 24, 2021, at Immanuel East Cemetery in Jacksonville. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.