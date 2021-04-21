Barry R. Hassebrock, 71, of Winchester formerly of Bunker Hill and Saybrook passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born in Bloomington, the son of Herman and Alma Warsaw Hassebrock. He married Jana Cockerill, April 24, 2001, in Fayetteville, AR.
Surviving is wife, Jana Hassebrock of Winchester; children, Jackie (Dave) Condre of Morton, James (Mikael) Hassebrock of Springdale, AR, Kati (Nick) Spano of Valmeyer, Jeremy (Ashlea) Hassebrock Doersam of Gillespie, Kurtiss (Jenna) Hassebrock of Breese and Lauren (Kenzie) Hassebrock of Winchester. Barry was a proud grandfather to 8 grandkids, Hayley (Daniel) Giesel, Hannah Hymbaugh, Hillary Hymbaugh, Lily Grace Hassebrock, Reese Hassebrock, Payton Wilson, Taylor Hassebrock and Tyler Doersam. He is also survived by his sister, Marla Jones; nephew, Mike (Kamie) Jones; mother-in-law, Barbara Cockerill; sister-in-law, Tara (Danny) Moore; brother-in-law, Mike (Kristy) Cockerill and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, James Cockerill and brother-in-law, Ed Jones.
Barry was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving in the Army as a combat engineer. He retired from The British Oxygen Company as a logistics coordinator and was a trucker driver for many years as well as a carpenter. He was a 51-year member of the American Legion.
Per his wishes, cremation rights were accorded. There will be no visitation or funeral. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
