Barbara Ann Buhl, 68 of Nilwood, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 28, 2021, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Barbara was born September 4, 1952, in Springfield, IL, a daughter of Walter E. and Marjorie Gerber Rapasky. Barb graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield, IL with the class of 1970. She married William Paul Buhl in Las Vegas, NV in 1988. Barb worked for the State of Illinois as a historic preservationist. She loved her work and was one of the best at her job. She retired in 2000. Barb attended the First Christian Church in Virden, IL. She was an avid reader, enjoyed looking up recipes on the internet and spoiling her children and grandchildren. She loved taking in stray cats and loved them all. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. A private Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, September 17, 2021. Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul Buhl of Nilwood, IL, son, Jason Buhl of Girard, IL, daughter, Christian Buhl of Girard, IL, son, Shane (Jenny) Buhl of Girard, IL, grandchildren, Brody (Maggie) Schwehr of Albuquerque, NM, Baylee Schwehr of Virden, IL, Breighyn Schwehr of Edwardsville, IL, Emily Buhl of Columbia, MO, Mallory Buhl of Girard, IL, Mark Flowers of Virden, IL, Ashleigh Echevarria of Doha, Quatar, Baileigh Bettis-Buhl of Virden, IL, great granddaughter, Olivia Bettis-Buhl, nieces and nephews Larry, Matt (Sarah), Wade Jr. Wiseman, Heidi (Terry) Doyle and Margie Hitchcock and several great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Adopt A PetBenld, IL. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barb Buhl, please visit Tribute Store
