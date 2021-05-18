Barbara A. Shanahan, 86, of Jacksonville died peacefully May 17 at her home at Concordia Village in Springfield surrounded by family. She was born March 24, 1935, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Cloyd and Una (Nunes) DeFreitas. Barbara married Joseph S. Shanahan, Jr., June 23, 1962 at the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville and he survives.
Barbara is survived by two children, Deborah (Anthony) Smarjesse of Springfield and Andrew Shanahan (Chris Vernald) of Geneva, Illinois; two grandchildren, Emily Smarjesse and Molly Smarjesse both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one niece, Ellen Read of Oracle, Arizona; and two great nieces, Hailey Read of Portland, Oregon, and Hannah Duckett of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by one sister, June Youngblut of Lakewood, Colorado.
Barb graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1953 and received her Bacherlor's Degree in Deaf Education at MacMurray College in 1957. Upon graduation, she was a teacher at the Illinois School for the Deaf. After retiring, she dedicated her life to raising her children.
In her younger years, she was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, but later became an active, longtime member of the Church of Our Saviour. Barb was a compassionate, kind individual who lived her life caring for and supporting others. She was a member of the Jacksonville Junior Woman's Club and actively volunteered for the March of Dimes and American Lung Association. She supported the Jacksonville Symphony Society, Routt Catholic High School, and the Art Association of Jacksonville.
She cherished traveling to Colorado and sightseeing in the mountains. She enjoyed music and regularly attended Jacksonville Symphony concerts and performances at the University of Illinois - Springfield. Nothing gave her greater joy than her family and dear friends she had known for 80+ years.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with internment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 following a 4:45 pm prayer service until 7:00 pm at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials may be given to the Church of Our Saviour, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, or the SIU School of Medicine Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.