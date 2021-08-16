Avis “Joan” Renoud, 89, of Jacksonville formerly of Bluffs passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born, May 16, 1932, in Pittsfield, the daughter of Jesse and Thelma Wilkins Smithers. She married Russell O. Renoud, Mar. 20, 1954, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death, Sept. 27, 2015.
Surviving are children, Doug (Toccoa) Renoud of Belleville, Susan (Rodger) Fox of Jacksonville and Larry (Lorie) Renoud of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Ty DeFrates, Corry DeFrates, Marcci Zimmerly, Jayson Renoud, Brian Hileman, Brock Hileman and Justin Renoud; Step-grandchildren, Staci Fox Benjamin and Sean Fox; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dallas (Karen) Renoud of Galva and several special nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by grandson, Rusty Hileman; great granddaughter, Brianna Hileman; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kate Smithers and former son-in-law, Gary Hileman.
Joan was known for her loving and compassionate care for everyone. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Biscuits and gravy or ice cream cones was ready when any of the kids stopped by. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them at their sporting events. Family was everything to her. Joan taught her family many things but being kind was the most important one.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment in Green Pond Cemetery near Pearl. A visitation will be held Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Cass County Hospice, the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Research.
