Avis Besaw

Avis Joann Besaw, 85, died at 3:46 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton in Alton, Illinois.
She was born on April 5, 1936 in Winchester, Illinois to the late Arthur and Avis (Looney) Haney.
Joann’s early years of childhood were spent in Greene County, Illinois, prior to her family relocating to Grafton, Illinois in 1945, when she was nine years old.
She married Stanley K. Besaw on August 12, 1959 in Grafton and together they shared in 44 years of marriage, prior to his death on January 21, 2004.
Joann was employed with Jersey Community Unit School District #100, working as a bus driver. Later, She and Stanley became houseparent’s at Beverly Farms in Godfrey, dedicating many years of service to the organization and its residents. In addition, Joann and Stanley operated Maple Leaf Cottages in Elsah, prior to their retirement.
Surviving are five nieces, Cheryl West of Charleston, Teresa Ingram of Toledo, Nin Kauchak of Sarasota, Florida, Linda Harder of Griffith, Indiana and Joyce Ailes of Morocco, Indiana; as well as three cousins, Colleen Lucas of Garden Grove, California, Daniel Looney of Elsah and Steve Looney of Grafton.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Haney.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.
