Ashley N. Bick, 39, died Tuesday, December 19, 2022. Born October 24, 1983 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ronnie S. and Rickie R. (Greathouse) Bick of Carlinville. Surviving are two daughters, Alyssa Maronie of Elsah, and Zae Lynn Maronie of Alton, two sons, Daemon Maronie of Alton and Lee John Maronie Jr. of Alton, her fiance’ Brian Caruthers, a brother, Ronald “Fod” Bick (Caylin), two sisters, Haley Duckett, and Shadae Bick (George Rhodes) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Ja’Kai Caruthers. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
