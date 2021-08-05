Arthur G. Tepen passed away on August 2, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, IL.
He was born on April 25, 1930 to the late Lucas and Margaret (Ficker) Tepen. He married Marge Hagen on May 9, 1959 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Art was a lifelong farmer. He loved sports and playing pinochle. Art was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Hardin, serving as Grand Knight from 1963-1965, and a member of Brussels American Legion Post 685.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Mark (Becky) Tepen, Donna Reznicek, and Julie (Rick) Baalman; eight grandchildren, Mary Sarah Benjamin, John (Tessa) Benjamin, Sister Rachel Benjamin, Peter (Sarah) Benjamin, Tommy Reznicek, Lucas Reznicek, Tyler (Paige) Baalman, and Emma Baalman; nine great grandchildren, Mackenzie Brahm, Raelin Brahm, Kaeden Jones, Laela Brahm, Anna Benjamin, Emily Benjamin, Michael Benjamin, Kate Baalman, and Ila Baalman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dave Tepen; and five siblings, Elmer Tepen, Ed Tepen, Harry Tepen, Marie Mossman, and and infant sister, Elsie.
Visitation will take place on Friday August 6, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church in Meppen, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Meppen, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, or Family Choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
