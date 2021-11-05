Arthur Allyn “Art” Rouland, age 79, of rural Waverly, Il. passed away peacefully early Thursday morning (November 4, 2021) at Heritage Health in Jacksonville, Il. surrounded by family.
He was born November 1, 1942 in Waverly, Il. son of the late Orvil and Annis Samples Rouland.
He married Mary “Kay” Catherine Rawlings on April 5, 1962 in Jacksonville, Il. and she preceded him in death on May 14, 2020.
Surviving is their beloved dog “Cookie”; children, Rhonda (Tony) Smith of Nortonville and Tina (Josh) Cloyd of Waverly; nine grandchildren, Mickenzey Edwards, Laura (Chris) White, and Brittani (Josh) King all of Waverly, Tyler Crow (Hannah Fields) of Woodson, Il., Dustin “D.J.” (Samantha) Smith, Khrysten (Chris) Tipps and Codey Smith all of Nortonville, Jesse Cloyd of Springfield, Allyn Edwards (Natalie Bednar) of Girard, Il.; twenty great-grandchildren; one sister, June Beets of Jacksonville, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one brother, Wayne.
Art farmed southwest of Waverly, Il. all his life assisted by his wife Mary. In addition to farming Art also worked several years for Morgan County Road District 13.
Art loved bowling and riding motorcycles with his wife and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A conjoined funeral services for Art and Mary will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (November 9, 2021) at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, Il. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.