Arthur “AJ” Wiser age 48 of Roodhouse passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born May 23, 1973 in Carlinville, the son of Arthur and Bonnie Tigo Wiser. He married Heaven Cox June 5, 1998 in Carrollton and she survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Shelby Wiser (companion Matt Painter) of White Hall, his parents Terry and Bonnie Hopkins of Roodhouse, a sister, Debbie Baker of Palmyra, a brother, Brandon Hopkins of Branson, MO, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Wiser, and a brother, Ricky Wiser.
AJ and Heaven owned and operated a trucking company leased to Liquid Transport for the last 25 years. He enjoyed collected WARECO memorabilia. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and working on his semi.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Roodhouse Fire Department. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com