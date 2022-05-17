Arlene Brodbeck

Arlene Kay (Webster) Brodbeck, 74, of Batchtown, IL went to be with the Lord on
May 13, 2022, at 9.45am at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab, surrounded by her loved ones,
after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born on October 23, 1947, the daughter of Harry and Bessie (Jones)
Webster.
She married James H. Brodbeck on October 29, 1966, at Indian Creek Church of
Christ in Hamburg, IL. He survives.
Most often the description of Arlene includes "such a sweet person, one of the nicest
people you would ever meet." She never knew a stranger and had a multitude of
friends. Hallmark should have had her advertise because she sent cards out daily. For
all occasions, some just to say hello or to cheer up a friend. Sometimes she sent cards
to thank them for sending her a card. Her walls were lined with cards and pictures from
her grandbabies.
Before her disease progressed, she spent a lot of time at the Wellness Center in
Zumba classes. She loved taking Zumba. The people there loved "high energy Arlene"
and she made many lasting friendships there.
Her friends were many, but her best girlfriends meant the world to her. She had many
shopping escapades and so many fun trips with them.
But if you asked her who her best friend was, she would say her Mom.
They looked forward to daily phone calls with each other and always a call to say good
night. They took many trips together to buy Quilt tops and visit Amish country.
Oh, what joy she had with her grandkids. She made magic memories with each and
everyone and never missed an opportunity to sing their praises. She made sure to
attend their ball games no matter how far. Her great grandkids have gotten to know a
less active grandma who always had a supply of cookies and Popsicles waiting.
She was a member of the Batchtown women's club and Indian Creek Church of Christ
where she spent many years teaching Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible
School.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by two sons, James W. (Laura)
Brodbeck and Chad (Amanda) Brodbeck both of Batchtown, IL; 6 grandchildren, Becky
(Aaron) Peters, Emily Brodbeck, Sara (Logan) Mckinnon, Julie (Reese Kuehnel) Brodbeck, Olivia Brodbeck and Patrick Brodbeck; 4 Great Grandchildren, Noah
Mckinnon, Jay Peters, Shawn Mckinnon and Sophie Peters; 1 aunt and 1 uncle
Arlene is also survived by a brother, Barry (Tetyana) Webster, a sister-in-law
Paula Zimmerman; her special caregiver, Sue Rongey, 3 nieces and countless cousins
and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Patrick Brodbeck.
Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will take place at Indian Creek Church of Christ on Saturday May 21, 2022
from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Burial to follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown, IL
Memorials are for Indian Creek Church of Christ and Wilson Cemetery.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com